Report: Seahawks trade for Bengals pass rusher Carlos Dunlap

The Seahawks have made the move they were so desperate to make, adding Bengals pass rusher Carlos Dunlap via trade on Wednesday morning. Leger Douzable was the first to report the news.

The Seahawks are trading for DE Carlos Dunlap. https://t.co/GMP0jWWRi5 — Leger Douzable (@LegerDouzable) October 28, 2020

Douzable added, "Hawks you got a player that is hungry and ready to get after QB."

Dunlap had made his it clear to the Bengals organization that he was unhappy and wanted out. Now he has his wish and a fresh start in the Pacific Northwest. Dunlap, 31, is a two-time Pro Bowler with 82.5 career sacks to his name. He only has 1.0 sack thus far in 2020, but he still immediately becomes Seattle's best pass rusher on the active roster.

The Seahawks are coming off of a game in which they failed to register a single quarterback hit against the Cardinals. Seattle is on pace for just 24 sacks in 2020, which illustrates just how desperate the Seahawks were to add outside reinforcements.

Seattle gave up draft pick compensation in order to acquire Dunlap, though it's unclear which pick was involved in the trade. The salary cap situation is also a bit precarious for the Seahawks. Dunlap is due a little more than $5 million for the remainder of this season while Seattle has just $3 million in cap space. John Schneider will have to do some maneuvering in order to kick the can down the road and create some added space for this move.

Dunlap is also under contract through 2021 with a $13.5 million cap number. According to Spotrac, the $2.25 million in guarantees counts as dead money for the Bengals. Seattle would assume responsibility for $11.25 million if they decided to keep Dunlap next season. However, that money isn't guaranteed, and the Seahawks could cut Dunlap during the offseason without assuming any dead cap space.