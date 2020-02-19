Report: Seahawks think Will Dissly will be ready Week One

The Seahawks signed tight end Greg Olsen on Tuesday and they reportedly expect him to share time at the position with Will Dissly right out of the gate next season.

Dissly tore his Achilles last October and Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the team believes he will be ready to go for the first week of the regular season. Dissly posted 23 catches for 262 yards and four touchdowns in six games before his injury.

The Achilles tear was the second serious injury in as many years for Dissly. He tore his patellar tendon four games into the 2018 season.

It remains to be seen if another serious injury will have an impact on Dissly’s productivity and having Olsen acts a hedge against a slip, albeit one that comes with a checkered injury history of his own.