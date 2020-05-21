As the Seahawks look for veteran help at running back, they’ve reached out to someone well versed in the NFC West.

According to Mike Silver of the NFL Network, the Seahawks have spoken to former Houston Texans running back Carlos Hyde this offseason.

Hyde spent the first four seasons of his career with the San Francisco 49ers before spending time with the Cleveland Browns, Jacksonville Jaguars and Texans over the last two seasons. Hyde is coming off one of the most productive rushing seasons of his career in Houston. He reached 1,000 yards for the first time in six seasons, gaining 1,070 yards on 245 carries with six touchdowns for the Texans.

The Philadelphia Eagles have also expressed interest in Hyde.

Hyde joins former Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman as running backs the Seahawks have spoken with about providing some additional depth to the position in Seattle. Chris Carson is expected to be ready for the start of the season but he’s coming off a non-displaced fracture in his hip that ended his season in December. Rashaad Penny is not expected to be ready as he works back from a torn ACL also sustained in early December. The injuries to Carson, Penny and C.J. Prosise led to Seattle bringing back Marshawn Lynch for the playoffs last year.

Second-year running back Travis Homer and rookie fourth-round pick DeeJay Dallas will also factor into the mix.

Report: Seahawks have talked with running back Carlos Hyde originally appeared on Pro Football Talk