Report: Seahawks signing Ahkello Witherspoon

The Seahawks lost starting cornerback Shaquill Griffin to the Jaguars earlier Tuesday. With one player out of the defensive backs room and Quinton Dunbar perhaps headed that way, the Seahawks have begun replenishing.

Seattle is expected to sign cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

The 49ers made Witherspoon a third-round choice out of Colorado in 2017. He played 11 games and started four last season, totaling 20 tackles, an interception and four pass breakups.

Witherspoon, 25, made 117 tackles, 24 pass breakups, four interceptions, a touchdown and a forced fumble in his four seasons in San Francisco. He appeared in 47 games with 33 starts.

