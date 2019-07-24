The Seattle Seahawks have signed veteran defensive tackle Earl Mitchell, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. The move comes in the wake of Jarran Reed's six-game suspension due to violating the NFL's personal conduct policy.

#Seahawks are signing veteran DT Earl Mitchell, source says. He stays in the NFC West after starting the last two years for the #49ers. With Jarran Reed suspended six games, Mitchell can play a big role early. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) July 24, 2019

Mitchell spent the last two seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, appearing in 30 games (28 starts) and logging 61 total tackles. The nine-year NFL veteran will provide the Seahawks defense with another steady veteran presence. His play isn't flashy, but he is be dependable up the middle. Mitchell, however, only has 6.5 career sacks and won't replace the void of Reed's ability as a pass rusher.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

It's a low-risk signing for the Seahawks. At best, he'll be the team's Week 1 starter at defensive tackle. At worst, Seattle's other interior defensive linemen will step up and keep Mitchell off the 53-man roster. Mitchell joins Cassius Marsh as players who have made their way to Seattle from San Francisco this offseason.

Players reported to the VMAC on Wednesday with the team's first official practice taking place on Thursday at 10:00 a.m. PT.

Report: Seahawks Sign Veteran DT Earl Mitchell originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest