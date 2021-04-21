Report: Seahawks sign veteran CB Pierre Desir to a one-year deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The Seahawks have signed veteran corner Pierre Desir to a one-year deal per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

Desir played 12 games in 2020 split between the Jets (nine) and the Ravens (three), posting 49 total tackles and three interceptions. He was originally a fourth-round pick of the Browns back in 2014 and spent three years as a starter for the Colts from 2017-19. Desir also had a brief stint on the Seahawks practice squad back in 2017.

Desir joins Damarious Randall as veteran corners signed by Seattle in recent weeks. Those two will likely compete with Tre Flowers and Ahkello Witherspoon to start opposite D.J. Reed in 2021.

It's unclear how these moves impact the Seahawks chances of signing Richard Sherman. On one hand, the depth chart at corner is filling up. On the other, they're low-budget moves without any real commitment. Seattle has to continue to operate while Sherman evaluates his market. Sherman is likely hoping to see his value increase following the draft.

No matter the odds of signing Sherman, high or low, signing Desir on Wednesday isn't likely to move that needle too dramatically.