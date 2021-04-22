Seahawks re-sign QB Geno Smith to back up Russell Wilson for another year originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Geno Smith is back for another year. ESPN's Field Yates reported that Smith has agreed to a deal to return to the Seahawks for a third-consecutive season to serve as Russell Wilson's backup. The Seahawks have also confirmed the signing.

Smith has appeared in just one game over his two years in Seattle, that being the blowout against the Jets last season. He completed 4-of-5 pass attempts for 33 yards in that fourth quarter against New York.

Everyone within the organization has raved about Smith ever since he arrived in the Pacific Northwest, which made him the obvious choice to back up Wilson once again. Back in 2019, Smith beat out Paxton Lynch to earn the team's No. 2 job.

Having a veteran with experience in the system is about all you can hope for in that role.

Smith was originally a second-round pick to the Jets back in 2013. He's appeared in 41 career games (31 starts), posting 6,215 passing yards with 29 touchdowns and 36 interceptions.