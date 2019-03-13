REPORT: Seahawks sign Pro Bowl kicker Jason Myers originally appeared on nbcsportsnorthwest.com

The Seattle Seahawks have made a big splash in free agency. That is, if one considers signing a kicker much of a splash. But in this case, it just might be.

After one year with 40-year-old Sebastian Janikowski handling kicking duties, the Seahawks have reportedly come to terms with kicker Jason Myers on a four-year deal worth roughly $15 million. ESPN first reported the story.

Myers, 27, spent last season with the New York Jets after playing his first three years with the Jacksonville Jaguars. In 2018, he was named to the AFC Pro Bowl team after making 33-of-36 field goals. He proved quite accurate from long distance, making six-of-seven on kicks 50 yards or more and 11-of-12 from between 40 and 49 yards. All told, he made 33-of-36 field goals (91.7 percent) for the season.

The acquisition of Myers, out of Marist, gives Seattle two Pro Bowl kicking specialists. Rookie punter Michael Dickson was named to the NFC Pro Bowl team last season.

Janikowski, who turned 41 on Mar. 2, performed admirably last season by making 22-of-27 field goals (81.4 percent). He connected on game-winners in the final seconds at Arizona, at Carolina and home against the Cardinals.

Seattle signed kicker Sam Ficken to a futures contract last month.

Note: Former Seattle backup quarterback Brett Hundley has signed with the Arizona Cardinals, according to reports. Hundley attended high school in Chandler, Ariz.