Report: Seahawks sign OT Cedric Ogbuehi, likely to fill swing tackle role

The moves keep coming on what has been a wild Wednesday for the Seahawks. Now Seattle has signed OT Cedric Ogbuehi to a 1-year deal with a max value of $3.3 million, per ESPN's Jordan Schultz.

Ogbeuhi figures to replace George Fant as the Seahawks new swing tackle and extra offensive lineman in heavy formations. He was originally a Bengals first-round pick back in 2015, but he was never able to develop into a reliable starter. He made 25 combined starts from 2016-17 but hasn't started a game since. He spent the 2019 season with the Jaguars and appeared in 14 games.

Pete Carroll and John Schneider will also likely indicate that Ogbuehi will have the ability to compete with also newly signed Brandon Shell at right tackle, although Shell is the clear favorite for the job.

Seattle's offensive line is now set for the most part. The biggest questions that remain are whether or not the Seahawks will cut Justin Britt in order to save $8.5 million in cap space as well as if they'll use an early round pick on a tackle. Finding a tackle of the future would be wise given Duane Brown's age (35 in August) and the uncertainty of what Shell will give you.

