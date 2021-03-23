Report: Seahawks sign DE Kerry Hyder to three-year deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The Seattle Seahawks have their pass rusher, and his name is not Carlos Dunlap or Jadeveon Clowney.

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Seahawks have agreed to a three-year deal with former 49ers defensive end Kerry Hyder, his rep Erik Burkhardt confirmed. The deal is reportedly worth $16.5 million with incentives up to $17.5 million.

Hyder is coming off a career-high 8.5 sack season with the 49ers. He finished his 2020 campaign with 49 tackles (30 solo), 18 quarterback hits and 10 tackles for loss in 16 games. PFT named Hyder to its list of top 100 free agents coming in at No. 97.

The signing is somewhat surprising as the Seahawks were said to still be in the market to re-sign Carlos Dunlap, who had five sacks in eight games for Seattle after he was traded from Cincinnati. Seattle had 31 sacks in eight games with Dunlap in the lineup.

Due to limited salary cap space, Seattle released Dunlap earlier this offseason as he was set to make over $14 million this upcoming season.

The Seahawks were also speculated to have interest in a reunion with former star pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney, but Hyder's signing seemingly shuts down door on a return of Clowney or Dunlap. Although, it's not impossible.

In addition to Hyder, the Seahawks also moved to re-sign one of their top edge rushers in defensive end Benson Mayowa. Mayowa was second on the team in sacks, recording six last year for Seattle. Brady Henderson reports the 29-year-old will sign a two-year deal.