Report: Seahawks re-sign G Mike Iupati in surprise move

The Seahawks made a surprise move on Tuesday, re-signing veteran left guard Mike Iupati, first reported by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Not many people, myself included, expected Iupati to be back in a Seahawks uniform in 2020 but here we are.

Seattle now has a surplus of interior offensive linemen. Iupati joins B.J. Finney, Jamarco Jones, Phil Haynes, Jordan Simmons and Chance Warmack in a deep competition to start at left guard. This move may indicate that a few of those names could provide legit competition for D.J. Fluker at right guard. Warmack has 51 career starts, most of which coming at right guard.

The other curiosity of this move is whether or not it's more evidence that Justin Britt will be cut as a cap casualty. Seattle would save $8.5 million by releasing Britt, and the added depth at left guard could make the Seahawks more comfortable moving Finney to center. At this point, Seattle might have to part ways with Britt if they have any hope of bringing back Jadeveon Clowney or signing Everson Griffen.

Iupati started 15 games for Seattle in 2019. The four-time Pro Bowler will turn 33 in May, but he remains a decent option at left guard when healthy, as well as a standout presence in the locker room.

