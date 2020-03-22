Report: Seahawks sign G Chance Warmack

No, we still don't know when or where Jadeveon Clowney will sign. The Seahawks did make a minor move on Sunday, though, signing veteran guard Chance Warmack.

#Seahawks have agreed to terms on a deal with former first-round OL Chance Warmack, per his agent Ron Slavin of @SPORTSTARSNYC. He's back in the league after taking a year to get healthy. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 22, 2020

ESPN's Brady Henderson noted that it's a one-year deal. Seattle has now signed four offensive linemen since free agency began: Warmack, B.J. Finney, Brandon Shell and Cedric Ogbuehi.

Warmack was the 10th overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft to the Titans. He spent four years in Tennessee before playing with the Eagles for two seasons from 2017-18. He's made 51 career starts but hasn't started a game since 2017, and he hasn't been a full-time starter since 2015. As Mike Garafolo noted in the tweet above, Warmack wasn't in the league in 2019. He should arrive in Seattle with a clean bill of health but will have plenty of rust to shake off.

Consider Warmack a camp body with the potential of earning a backup job if he wows in training camp this summer. D.J. Fluker should be locked in at right guard, and Finney, Jamarco Jones and Phil Haynes are considered the top candidates to start at left guard.

