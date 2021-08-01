Seahawks sign former Beavers QB Sean Mannion originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The Seattle Seahawks are putting together their depth and the latest addition to that is former Oregon State Beavers QB Sean Mannion.

Mannion, 29, will be backing up Russell Wilson after spending the past two seasons with Kirk Cousins and the Vikings and the prior four with the Raiders. Before signing with Seattle, he also had a workout with the Giants.

Coming to Seattle also presents Mannion the opportunity to reunite with current Seattle offensive coordinator Shane Waldron, a former Ram from 2017-20. Waldron and Mannion overlapped with the Rams in 2017 and 2018.

Competition for the backup QB position has gotten more interesting with the addition of Mannion. Seattle re-signed Geno Smith in April and also has Danny Etling and Alex McGough in for training camp.

For his career, Mannion has appeared in 13 games (none last season) with two starts. He's completed 45-of-74of his passes for 384 yards and zero touchdowns with three interceptions.

While with the Beavers, Mannion started 43 games, completing 1,187 of 1,838 passes for 13,600 yards, 83 touchdowns and 54 interceptions. During his 2013 season he set a Pac-12 record with 4,662 passing yards and a school record with 37 passing touchdowns.