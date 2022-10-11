Report: Seahawks will sign Bruce Irvin to their practice squad

The Seahawks are reuniting with linebacker Bruce Irvin.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Irvin is signing with the Seahawks’ practice squad.

The Seahawks drafted Irvin with the 15th overall choice in 2012. He spent four seasons in Seattle before leaving for the Raiders in 2016.

Irvin returned to the Seahawks in 2020, after stints with the Panthers and Falcons, but played in only two games.

He played six games with the Bears last season.

Irvin, 34, has not had a sack since 2019 when he made 8.5 for the Panthers.

The Seahawks have only eight sacks this season and are last in yards allowed and rushing yards allowed.

