Reports: Seahawks' Russell Wilson out several weeks after finger surgery

Russell Wilson’s streak of 149 consecutive starts is coming to an end.

The Seattle Seahawks quarterback underwent surgery in Los Angeles on Friday to repair two injuries in his right middle finger, the team announced. A timeline for Wilson's return was not provided but it's "highly anticipated" that he will be back on the field at some point this season.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that Wilson is expected to miss four to eight weeks, while NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported a timeline of roughly six weeks.

"Russell Wilson injured his right middle finger during last night's game versus the Rams. He sustained two injuries to the finger: an extensor tendon rupture (mallet finger) and a comminuted fracture-dislocation of the proximal interphalangeal joint," the statement said. "He had successful surgery today in Los Angeles by hand specialist Dr. Steven Shin at the Cedars-Sinai Kerlan Jobe Surgery Center to repair both injuries. He will start therapy this weekend and it is highly anticipated that he will return to play later this season."

Wilson left Seattle’s 26-17 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday Night Football after injuring the middle finger on his throwing hand in the third quarter. Wilson’s hand hit Aaron Donald’s arm on a pass attempt, leaving the QB with a gruesome-looking injury.

He played one more series after sustaining the injury before being replaced by backup Geno Smith.

Wilson has never missed a game in his 10-year NFL career and he’s one of just six quarterbacks in league history to make at least 149 straight regular-season starts. But that streak will be snapped when Smith takes the field with Seattle’s offense in Week 6 against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football.

Smith’s last start came all the way back in 2017 as a member of the New York Giants. Prior to Thursday night, he had attempted only nine passes since the 2018 season. Though he did impress in relief duty against the Rams, going 10 of 17 for 131 yards, one touchdown and one interception while almost leading a fourth-quarter comeback.

Now, he's tasked with trying to help keep the 2-3 Seahawks in the playoff race while Wilson is out.

Here's a look at Seattle's upcoming schedule:

Week 6: at Pittsburgh (SNF)

Week 7: vs. New Orleans (MNF)

Week 8: vs. Jacksonville

Week 9: BYE

Week 10: at Green Bay

Week 11: vs. Arizona

Week 12: at Washington (MNF)

Week 13: vs. San Francisco (SNF)