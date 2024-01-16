Report: Seahawks request to interview Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham

The Seahawks have requested an interview with Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham for their head coaching opening, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

Graham already interviewed with the Chargers.

Graham joined the Raiders in 2022, and he has also had stints running defenses for the Giants and Chargers. He had a long run as an assistant with the Patriots — where he worked with former Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels — and also spent one season on the staff in Green Bay.

The Raiders finished the 2023 season ninth in points allowed per game (19.5), marking the first time the team finished in the top 10 since 2002. They scored five defensive touchdowns.

The Seahawks also have interview requests for Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, Dolphins offensive coordinator Frank Smith and Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka.