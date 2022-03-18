Carlos Dunlap isn’t the only defensive lineman the Seahawks are releasing. Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times reports the team also is cutting Kerry Hyder.

Hyder was scheduled to make $2.45 million and count $3.65 million against the salary cap. His departure saves the Seahawks $1.95 million.

Last season was Hyder’s first in Seattle. He played 15 games with seven starts and made 33 tackles and 1.5 sacks.

Hyder spent three seasons with the Lions, one with Dallas and one with the 49ers before landing in Seattle.

Report: Seahawks releasing Kerry Hyder originally appeared on Pro Football Talk