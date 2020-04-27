Report: Seahawks releasing center Justin Britt also

The Seahawks spent the offseason adding to their offensive line, and it’s obviously time to subtract.

According to Aaron Fentress of TheAthletic.com, the Seahawks plan to release center Justin Britt.

Along with cutting veteran guard D.J. Fluker, that’s some considerable cap room cleared at a time when they continue to consider bringing back defensive end Jadeveon Clowney.

Britt, 28, missed half of last season after suffering a torn ACL in late October.

The Seahawks were busy adding linemen in free agency, bringing in center/guard B.J. Finney, tackles Brandon Shell and Cedric Ogbuehi, taking a flier on former first-round guard Chance Warmack, and then drafting guard Damien Lewis in the third round.

