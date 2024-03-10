Report: Seahawks will release Nick Bellore

The Seahawks are set to part ways with a core special teams player.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the team will be cutting Nick Bellore loose on Monday. Bellore was set to have a $4 million cap number for the 2024 season, but the Seahawks will reclaim $2.85 million of that space once Bellore, who was an NFC Pro Bowler in 2023, is off the roster.

Bellore has been with the Seahawks since 2019 and was previously a regular on special teams with the Lions, 49ers, and Jets. He's seen time at linebacker and fullback in addition to his work in the kicking game, but only saw 18 non-special teams snaps last season.

Bellore had 14 tackles in 2023 and had 65 tackles over his entire run in Seattle. He also ran twice for eight yards and caught four passes for 36 yards and a touchdown.