Report: Seahawks to release Dontae Johnson from IR

The Seahawks signed cornerback Dontae Johnson as a free agent this offseason and had him listed as part of their first team heading into the regular season, but he never played a game for the team.

Johnson was placed on injured reserve before the day before their first regular season game with a groin injury and it appears he won’t be playing for a game with them at any point this season. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Seahawks will release Johnson from injured reserve.

Pelissero reports that Johnson is “healthy and ready” to play for a team that might be interested in bringing him onto their roster.

That seems like a realistic possibility given Johnson’s experience. He started every game for the 49ers last season and has played 63 games overall over the last four seasons.