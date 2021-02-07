Report: Seahawks have received calls about trading for Russell Wilson

It wouldn’t be Super Bowl Sunday without a couple of juicy rumors starting to fly around the NFL.

Ahead of the big matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport is reporting that clubs have called the Seattle Seahawks regarding potential trade interest in quarterback Russell Wilson.

“Listen to how crazy the quarterback carousel has driven everyone,” Rapoport said. “I’m told a couple of teams have actually reached out to the Seattle Seahawks about potentially trading for Russell Wilson. No interest (from Seattle) of course.

“But guys, just really shows you teams want to take their shot at quarterback.”

Rapoport did not name any of the clubs he believed contacted Seattle regarding the Seahawks’ star signal-caller.

Despite all the hype around QBs right now, no trades can be finalized until the start of the new league year on March 17.

You can listen to Rapoport’s snippet below.

