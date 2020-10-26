Report: Seahawks RB Chris Carson week-to-week with midfoot sprain originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The Seattle Seahawks offense just took a hit.

Running back Chris Carson is week-to-week after an MRI revealed he suffered a midfoot sprain, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Source: #Seahawks RB Chris Carson, who left the game early, had his MRI and it showed that he did have a mid-foot sprain. He’s week-to-week, an indication he’ll miss some time. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 26, 2020

Carson, Seattle’s leading rusher, headed to the locker room before halftime to have his foot evaluated during the Seahawks 37-34 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. He did not return, finishing with just 34 yards on five carries. Carson also caught one pass for seven yards.

After the game, Coach Pete Carroll said Carson would undergo further testing to determine the extent of his injury.

“We don’t know until we get an MRI what that means or what the extent of it is,” Carroll said.

Carson recently said he was out to prove to naysayers that he could play a full, 16-game season. Now, he won’t have a choice in the matter.

"That's a goal that I set for myself this year, I want to play 16 games," Carson said in early October. "No matter what the situation is, injuries stuff like that, I want to tell myself, if I can play through it, I'm going to play through it. I know that's one of the big knocks that a lot of teams have on me is, 'Can he play a whole season?' And I want to prove to myself and prove to everybody else I can."

Carlos Hyde, who recently missed two games with a shoulder injury, took over upon Carson’s departure. He finished with 15 carries for 68 yards and a touchdown with Carson sidelined.

With Carson likely out for an extended period of time, Hyde will likely assume Carson’s starting duties. It’s worth noting that Rashaad Penny, Seattle’s backup in 2019, is also nearing a return to the field. Carroll said Monday, however, that they will not rush the third-year back from the ACL injury he suffered and Penny will not likely practice in Week 8.