Report: Seahawks, Ravens have discussed Antonio Brown

Antonio Brown is likely to have a long wait before he plays in the NFL again. He faces league discipline after pleading no contest to burglary and battery in connection with an altercation with a moving truck driver. And the league is continuing to investigate two other incidents involving Brown for potential further discipline.

But eventually, Brown is expected to be cleared to return to football. And a couple of teams are reportedly interested.

Both the Seahawks and the Ravens have had internal discussions about signing Brown, according to Mike Silver of NFL Media. Both of those teams have previously been discussed as potential landing spots for Brown, who hinted earlier this month that he’s planning to find his fourth team soon.

Brown has reportedly been working out this offseason with Seahawks backup quarterback Geno Smith, which may give them some insight about where Brown is, both physically and mentally. And in Baltimore Brown would be joining a receiver room that includes his cousin Marquise Brown.

Brown turns 32 next month and only played in one game last season, and if he’s going to play in the NFL at all this year, he’s going to have to settle for a much, much smaller contract than the one he negotiated with the Raiders last year. But at this point, Brown probably may not be in a position to turn any offer down.

