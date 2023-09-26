Report: Seahawks to work out QB Anthony Brown

Free agent quarterback Anthony Brown will work out for the Seahawks on Tuesday, Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reports.

The Ravens released Brown from the practice squad Sept. 4, and he has remained a free agent since.

Brown signed with the Ravens after going undrafted out of Oregon in 2022, and he started last season's regular-season finale when Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley were sidelined by injuries.

Brown was 19-of-44 for 286 yards and two interceptions in a loss to the Bengals.

He played one other game last season.

The Seahawks have only Geno Smith and Drew Lock on their roster at the position.