Report: Seahawks plan to activate Adrian Peterson for 49ers game

Report: Seahawks plan to activate Peterson for 49ers game originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Adrian Peterson is back... again.

The former NFL MVP will suit up for his seventh team on Sunday, as the Seattle Seahawks reportedly will elevate the 36-year-old running back from their practice squad.

Seattle (3-8) is in need of backfield help after a rash of injuries to Chris Carson, Rashaad Penny and Travis Homer. The Seahawks rank 25th in the NFL with 92.5 rushing yards per game.

Peterson has bounced around over the past several years after 10 stellar seasons with the Minnesota Vikings to begin his career. He rushed for 82 yards in three games for the Tennessee Titans earlier this season before recently being waived. The seven-time Pro Bowler has also played for the Arizona Cardinals, New Orleans Saints, Washington Football Team and Detroit Lions.

On Sunday, the Seahawks host the San Francisco 49ers in an NFC West battle. Pete Carroll's squad defeated Kyle Shanahan's 49ers in Week 4, but these teams have been on opposite trajectories ever since. Seattle is just 1-6 since that game, while San Francisco has now won four of its last five to get to 6-5 on the year.

Kickoff between the 49ers and Seahawks is set for 1:25 p.m. PT on Sunday at Lumen Field in Seattle.