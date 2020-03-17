Report: Seahawks place tenders on Joey Hunt, Branden Jackson

The Seattle Seahawks have now tendered contracts to four of their five restricted free agents.

Per ESPN's Field Yates, both center Joey Hunt and defensive end Branden Jackson received their tenders on Monday evening.

Hunt took over as starter in Week 9 after center Justin Britt went down with a torn ACL. He went on to start in eight regular-season games, and both playoff appearances for the Seahawks, despite battling a stress fracture in the final weeks. He's appeared in 34 total games for Seattle with 11 starts.

Jackson initially signed with the Oakland Raiders as an undrafted free agent in 2016. He played in three games in Oakland before landing in Seattle the following season. Jackson played in 15 games for Seattle in 2019, recording 20 combined tackles, two passes defended and two sacks.

Tight end Jacob Hollister and wide receiver David Moore also received their tenders from Seattle on Monday. Hollister will get a second-round tender and Moore will receive an original round (seventh) tender.

