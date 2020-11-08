Report: Seahawks give Pete Carroll contract extension through 2025 season originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The Seahawks have rewarded Pete Carroll with a multi-year contract extension, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Seahawks’ HC Pete Carroll has landed a multi-year contract extension that ties him to Seattle for years to come and should enable him to finish his coaching career there, per league sources. More ahead on Sunday NFL Countdown.https://t.co/fQRchMbhGb — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 8, 2020

Schefter added that the belief is that the extension will run through the 2025 season. Carroll is currently 69 years old and would be 74 at the end of his new deal.

The timing of the deal makes sense as the Seahawks are 6-1 and in the midst of another run toward the NFL postseason. Carroll has had a tremendous tenure since arriving in Seattle in 2010. He has a 106-60-1 (63.8%) regular season record as the Sehawks coach and a 10-7 (58.8%) record in the playoffs.

Carroll's ability to connect with his players and get them to buy into his program is unmatched. There's an endless supply of anecdotes from players who will vouch for the fact that the culture in Seattle better than other teams they may have played for previously.

It's why the Seahawks are arguably the most mentally tough team in football with unwavering belief.

Carroll's connection to Russell Wilson is another logical reason to extend him. The two are kindred spirits and help amplify a common message through the rest of the organization.

Finally, Carroll's willingness to adopt a pass-first approach in 2020 and "Let Russ Cook" is more evidence that he isn't a coach set in his ways. That had long been the knock on Carroll.

The Seahawks play the Bills on Sunday in Week 9 of the NFL regular season. Carroll will assuredly discuss his new contract at the conclusion of the game.