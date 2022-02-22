Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs said after the season he wanted to return to the team next season but wanted to be “fairly compensated.” The Seahawks reportedly are working to make that happen.

Corbin Smith of SI.com reports that the team has opened negotiations with Diggs’ representation in hopes of re-signing the two-time Pro Bowler. Smith adds that there are “no details on potential years/compensation and a deal isn’t imminent.”

Talks, though, indicate the Seahawks hope not to let Diggs hit the open market next month.

The Seahawks have the option to use the franchise tag on Diggs to buy more time to work out a long-term deal. The franchise tag deadline is March 8.

Diggs fractured his fibula and dislocated his ankle in Week 18, but he started every game the past two seasons for the Seahawks. He made 13 interceptions and 20 pass breakups in 38 games with Seattle after the team acquired him from the Lions in 2019.

Report: Seahawks open talks with Quandre Diggs originally appeared on Pro Football Talk