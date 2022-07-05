Quarterback Baker Mayfield remains a member of the Browns with training camp less than a month away and it doesn’t sound like one team that’s frequently linked to Mayfield will be swooping in to trade for him.

The Seahawks have been reported to have varying levels of interest in a trade for Mayfield since the Browns acquired Deshaun Watson in March with some reports indicating that there’s strong interest in a deal for Mayfield. The Seahawks have remained publicly committed to a Geno Smith–Drew Lock competition for the starting job, however, and their private conversation appears to be the same.

During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported that the Seahawks have never been that interested in Mayfield.

The Panthers are the other team mentioned most often as a trade destination for Mayfield, but earlier talks stalled because of how much of Mayfield’s salary the Browns would eat to facilitate a move. Mayfield was unenthusiastic last week when asked about the prospect of reconciling with the Browns in the event of a Watson suspension, although that might still wind up being the clearest path to a starting job in 2022.

Report: Seahawks have never had strong interest in Baker Mayfield originally appeared on Pro Football Talk