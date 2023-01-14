Report: Seahawks likely to use franchise tag if they can’t re-sign Geno Smith

Quarterback Geno Smith will start for the Seahawks against the 49ers on Saturday afternoon and the work he did to get the team into the playoffs is expected to land him at least one more year in Seattle.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Seahawks are working on a contract that would keep Smith in the fold after his surprising success during the 2022 season. If such a deal can’t be worked out, Rapoport adds that the Seahawks are likely to use the franchise tag in order to keep Smith off the open market.

A tag would come with a salary of over $30 million for next season while an extension would likely come with a more manageable cap number for Seattle.

Smith started every game in a season for the first time since his rookie year in 2013 and led the league in completion percentage while throwing for 4,282 yards and 30 touchdowns.

