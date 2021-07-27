Report: Seahawks, Jamal Adams not 'close at all' on an extension originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Jamal Adams is guaranteed to cash in when he inks his next contract.

He’s one of the best safeties in the league and is coming off a season with 81 total tackles and a career-high 14 QB hits

Adams is in the last year of a 4-year, $22 million rookie contract he signed with his first team, the Jets.

[Listen to the latest Talkin’ Seahawks Podcast with host Joe Fann]

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports both the Seahawks and Adams are not "close at all” regarding an extension.

"I don't expect any issues at all with Adams showing up. We'll see for sure tomorrow if he does. But that is, of course, the expectation," Rapoport said on Inside Training Camp Live. "Eventually, this will be a deal that I think both sides will be happy with and Jamal Adams will likely be a very, very rich man."

Adams isn’t expected to hold out of training camp. Back in January, he underwent to repair a torn labrum and multiple fingers

Although both sides aren’t close right now, the Seahawks dealt two first-rounders for him, having to know this day would come. It would be a shocker if a deal isn’t agreed upon.

Adams will likely become one of the highest-paid safeties in the league. Right now Justin Simmons ($15.25), Budda Baker ($14.75 million), Eddie Jackson ($14.6 million), Kevin Byard ($14.1 million), and Tyrann Mathieu ($14 million) round out the top five.