Report: Seahawks S Jamal Adams out with injury for Vikings game Sunday night

If the Seahawks want to keep their undefeated record alive on Sunday, they will reportedly have to do so without one of their best defensive players.

Jamal Adams, who Seattle acquired in a trade this offseason, is out for the Vikings game, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. He is out for the second consecutive game with a groin injury that he sustained against the Cowboys in Week 3.

Adams’ absence negatively affects an already-struggling Seattle defense, but the team got to 4-0 by running up the score with its high-octane offense.

The Minnesota offense struggled to stay on the field for the first two games, but since then Kirk Cousins has done a nice job of moving the chains by finding wide receivers Adam Thielen and Justin Jefferson. The Seahawks defense could struggle, but so could the Vikings defense on Sunday night.