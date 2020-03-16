Report: Seahawks give Jacob Hollister a second-round tender

The Seattle Seahawks already have veteran Greg Olsen and third-year tight end Will Dissly in the fold for 2020, and now they are expected to return their third-leading receiver last season.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Seahawks are giving Jacob Hollister a second-round tender worth $3.27 million. This ensures Seattle would receive a second-round pick should they decline to match an offer sheet from another team.

The #Seahawks are giving TE Jacob Hollister the second-round tender, source said. They signed Greg Olsen and have Will Dissly coming back, but they value Hollister, who was their third-leading receiver last season. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 16, 2020

Hollister proved to be a valuable contributor for the Seahawks in 2019, after star tight end Will Dissly suffered a season-ending Achilles tear, Nick Vannett was traded to the Steelers and Ed Dickson failed to return from Injured Reserve.

The 26-year-old did a promising job while filling in for Dissly, recording 41 catches for 349 yards and three touchdowns while playing in 11 games with three starts. Prior to joining the Seahawks, Hollister, an undrafted player out of Wyoming, had just eight catches for 94 yards in 23 games with the New England Patriots.

Hollister was one of four restricted free agents for Seattle along with defensive end Branden Jackson, center Joey Hunt, and David Moore, who received an original round tender from the Seahawks on Monday.

