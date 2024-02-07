Report: Seahawks interviewed Aden Durde for defensive coordinator

Cowboys defensive line coach Aden Durde is among the candidates to become the defensive coordinator in Dallas and he's reportedly in the mix for another coordinator position as well.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the Seahawks interviewed him for that position on new head coach Mike Macdonald's staff. Durde has never been a coordinator before and Macdonald said that he will call the defensive plays to begin his tenure in Seattle.

Durde was born in England and began playing football there before brief stints with the Panthers and Chiefs. He worked with NFL UK to help develop the International Player Pathway program and interned with the Cowboys before becoming a quality control coach with the Falcons in 2018. Durde became the outside linebackers coach in Atlanta in 2020 and followed former Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn to Dallas the next year.

Ron Rivera and Mike Zimmer are also in the mix for the coordinator job with the Cowboys.