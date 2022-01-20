Report: Seahawks interested in Sean Desai as next defensive coordinator

The Chicago Bears are in the middle of their search for a new head coach and general manager after parting ways with Matt Nagy and Ryan Pace last week. With new leadership in place, there’s going to be some big change.

A new head coach is going to assemble his own coaching staff, which likely won’t feature any returning coaches from last season. One of the exceptions could be defensive coordinator Sean Desai.

Desai did an impressive job in his first season, growing as the season progressed. He made the most of a bad situation, which featured holes in the secondary and a slew of injuries. But Desai is garnering some attention outside of Chicago.

According to The Athletic‘s Michael-Shawn Dugar, the Seahawks have requested to interview Desai for defensive coordinator.

According to The Athletic's Michael-Shawn Dugar, the Seahawks have requested to interview Desai for defensive coordinator.

Desai has been with the Bears since 2013, where he’s seen three different coaching regimes. He got his start as a defensive quality control coach and was promoted to safeties coach in 2019. Following Chuck Pagano’s retirement, Desai was hired as Chicago’s new defensive coordinator last season.

The Seahawks got an up-close look at Desai last season when the Bears visited Seattle, which resulted in a. 25-24 win for Chicago.

