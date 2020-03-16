According to ESPN's Josina Anderson, the Seahawks have shown preliminary interest in defensive back Damarious Randall.

I'm told of the teams expressing preliminary interest in impending free agent S Damarious Randall, the #Raiders, #Seahawks & #Skins are the teams Randall would most likely entertain to join, as of now, per source. — ig: josinaanderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 16, 2020

The potential addition of Randall is a bit curious in terms of where Seattle would envision playing him. Randall played safety the last two years for the Btrowns before spending his first three NFL seasons as a corner for the Packers.

Seattle is presumably set at safety with Quandre Diggs and Bradley McDougald still under contract, not to mention 2019 second-rounder Marquise Blair waiting in the wings. The likely fit is the Seahawks moving Randall back to cornerback. He could realistically compete with Tre Flowers on the outside and with Ugo Amadi at nickel.

Randall has 14 career interceptions and two touchdowns. His numbers were down in 2019 with no picks, but he did have 2.5 sacks. Additionally, Randall's 69.3 Pro Football Focus grade in 2019 was the second-highest of his career (72.8 in 2018). His versatility is likely his most appealing quality as far as Seattle is concerned. Randall was originally a first-round pick (30th overall) to the Packers back in 2015.

Report: Seahawks have interest in DB Damarious Randall originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest