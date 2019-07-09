Report: Seahawks have interest in Ahtyba Rubin

The Seahawks has interest in bringing back defensive tackle Ahtyba Rubin, Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times reports.

Rubin, 32, signed with the Raiders last June but missed the 2018 season after tearing his biceps during a joint practice with the Lions in August.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

He has played for four teams since the Browns made him a sixth-round pick in 2008.

Rubin spent seven years in Cleveland before signing with Seattle. He started all 32 games in 2015-16 for the Seahawks, making 75 tackles, three sacks, three forced fumbles and an interception.

For his career, Rubin has made 428 tackles, 15 sacks, two interceptions, six forced fumbles and seven pass breakups in 143 games.

As Condotta points out, a deal for Rubin obviously would be low risk.