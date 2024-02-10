Report: Seahawks to hire Ryan Grubb as offensive coordinator

The Seahawks are hiring University of Washington assistant coach Ryan Grubb as their new offensive coordinator, Curtis Crabtree of FOX 13 reports.

Grubb, 47, spent the past two seasons as the Huskies' offensive coordinator under head coach Kalen DeBoer. Washington, though, passed over Grubb in its search for a replacement for DeBoer, and Grubb followed DeBoer to Alabama as the Crimson Tide's offensive coordinator.

Lions passing game coordinator Tanner Engstrand and UCLA head coach Chip Kelly were other candidates for the job. Kelly left UCLA to become offensive coordinator at Ohio State on Friday.

The Seahawks have hired Leslie Frazier as assistant head coach, Aden Durde as defensive coordinator and Jay Harbaugh as special teams coordinator since Mike Macdonald replaced Pete Carroll as head coach.