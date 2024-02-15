Report: Seahawks hire Jake Peetz as pass game coordinator

The Seahawks are hiring Rams passing game specialist Jake Peetz for the same job, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports.

He joins Mike Macdonald's new staff to work with offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb.

Peetz, 40, was a candidate for the Buccaneers' offensive coordinator job after working with Baker Mayfield as part of the Rams' staff in 2022.

He was LSU's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2021. Before that, he spent two years with the Panthers. Peetz was the club’s running backs coach in 2019 and was retained under head coach Matt Rhule to be the quarterbacks coach in 2020.

Peetz has also spent time with the Jaguars, Commanders and Raiders.