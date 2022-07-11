Report: Seahawks have had internal discussions about adding Jimmy Garoppolo

The future of 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo remains murky. One of the team’s top rivals has explored the possibility of being the one that provides clarity.

Via Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com, the Seahawks have had internal discussions about the possibility of adding Garoppolo.

That could happen in a trade or, if Garoppolo is cut, by signing him as a free agent. And while intra-division trades often are frowned upon, the Patriots traded quarterback Drew Bledsoe to the Bills in 2002, and the Eagles sent quarterback Donovan McNabb to Washington in 2010.

The challenge becomes figuring out the right trade compensation and the right contract for Garoppolo, regardless of where Garoppolo goes. Surely, however, the 49ers would like to send him to any team other than the 49ers. If possible.

