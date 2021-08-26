Report: Seahawks have had “some engagement” with Duane Brown in attempt to end hold-in

Duane Brown is showing up to the team facility, but he has yet to practice. When will his hold-in end?

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media told Gregg Bell on KJR-AM that “there has been some engagement” by Seattle’s front office in recent days in an attempt to get the starting left tackle back on the field.

The Seahawks remain reluctant to give Brown, who turns 36 next week, an extension beyond 2021. But the team could “sweeten the deal (with) . . . some kind of incentives for the coming season,” according to Garafolo.

Brown is entering the final year of his current pact set to make $10 million in base salary.

Russell Wilson has made it clear more than once that he wants, hopes and expects Brown in the starting lineup Sept. 12.

Rookie Stone Forsythe, whom the Seahawks drafted in the sixth round, is listed as Brown’s backup.

