Report: Seahawks fear linebacker Bruce Irvin could have ACL tear

Sunday was a rough day around the National Football League, as a number of players succumbed to what could be season-ending injuries. Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bruce Irvin could now be one of those players.

“Seahawks fear that OLB Bruce Irvin tore his ACL, per source, and he will undergo more tests to confirm if fears are warranted,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted Monday morning.

Irvin’s original prognosis after the game indicated an injury much less severe.

“He has a sprained knee,” coach Pete Carroll had told reporters. “That’s the word, that’s what I was told. He was walking around and in the locker room afterward. So, we’ll see what happens there.”

Carroll is scheduled to speak to the media Monday afternoon at 3:00 p.m. PT and could have a further update by then.

