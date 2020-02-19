Report: Seahawks expect TE Will Dissly back for Week 1 in 2020

It's been a big week for Seahawks tight end news. Seattle signed veteran Greg Olsen to a one-year deal on Tuesday, and on Wednesday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that the Seahawks "fully expect" Will Dissly to be back in time for Week 1 in 2020.

The #Seahawks signed Greg Olsen, and they expect Will Dissly to be ready Week 1, too. If both can stay healthy -- a big if -- that's quite a 1-2 TE mismatch punch for Russell Wilson.

Dissly is currently working his way back from an Achilles tear that occurred in Week 6 of 2019 against the Cleveland Browns. It was the tight end's second season-ending injury in as many years since entering the NFL as a fourth-round pick in 2018. Dissly ruptured his patellar tendon as a rookie in 2018 in Week 4.

Despite the misfortune on the injury front, Dissly remains one of Seattle's most promising young players. In just 10 career games, the University of Washington product has racked up 31 receptions for 418 yards and six touchdowns.

Backup tight end Jacob Hollister performed admirably in Dissly's absence, totaling 41 receptions for 349 yards and three touchdowns. He'll be the No. 3 tight end in 2020 if Seattle opts to bring back the unrestricted free agent.

If Dissly and Olsen can both keep healthy – and that's a big if given their respective injury history – they figure to be a standout 1-2 punch at tight end for Russell Wilson and the Seahawks offense in 2020. Of a lesser importance, the pair of tight ends will have to turn to rock, paper, scissors in order to figure out who gets to wear No. 88 next season.

