Report: Seahawks have discussed trade for Julio Jones originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

We’ve heard this story before.

Two seasons ago, before Russell Wilson suited up for his 7th Pro Bowl, the Seahawks franchise quarterback told ESPN that he hoped Seattle could acquire a few more superstars.

“Free agency is very, very key to getting those superstars on your team and try to get great players that can fill the space,” Wilson said in Jan 2020.

Listen & Subscribe to the Talkin' Seahawks podcast

Nearly a month later, the Seahawks landed three-time Pro Bowl tight end Greg Olsen as another offensive weapon for Wilson. Then, five months later, the Seahawks acquired All-Pro safety Jamal Adams in a blockbuster trade with the Jets and sent first and third-round picks in 2021, a first-rounder in 2022, and safety Bradley McDougald back to New York.

Wilson even tried to recruit Antonio Brown on multiple occasions.

Now, Wilson is lobbying for the Seahawks to add another superstar caliber player in Falcons wideout Julio Jones. According to ESPN’s Dianna Russini, Seattle has recently been involved in discussions about a possible trade for Jones.

Russini added that Jones and Wilson have stayed in touch and discussed the possibility of playing together in Seattle.

The Falcons continue to field calls from teams interested in trading for Julio Jones. The Seahawks have had discussions about a possible trade with Atlanta, per sources. In fact, QB Russell Wilson & Julio Jones have spoken to discuss the possibility of playing together. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) May 30, 2021

When asked about his future in Atlanta earlier this month, Jones told Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe he was “out of there.” Since then, the Falcons have reportedly been in talks with the Rams, Titans, Patriots, Raiders, and Eagles, as well as the Seahawks.

Story continues

Last year, Jones, who dealt with a hamstring injury, was limited to just nine games. Still, he produced 51 catches for 771 yards in a year where he’s used to accumulating 99 receptions or more. Jones has had three seasons of 100-plus catches, been named to seven Pro Bowls, and earned first-team All-Pro on two occasions.

So, how much would it cost Seattle to acquire Jones’ services? Per Mike Florio of NBC Sports’ Pro Football Talk, Atlanta is looking for a first-round pick and also wants his new team to take on his 2021 guaranteed salary of $15.3 million.

It’s worth noting the Seahawks do not have a first-round pick in 2022 after shipping it off in the trade to acquire Adams. It would cost a lot to land Jones in Seattle, but a wide receiver trio of DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett and Julio Jones would make the Seahawks absolutely untouchable, and it's one Russell Wilson would approve of.