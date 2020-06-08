Report: Seahawks could start training camp in mid-July

After an offseason like no other before, reports suggest NFL training camps could actually start on time.

Albert Breer of SI.com said the NFL has "floated the idea" of beginning training camps in mid-July, enabling players the opportunity to get back in football form after a virtual offseason.

The new CBA dictates that teams can report 47 days before their first regular-season game (a change from the old 14-day rule), meaning the report date for most teams would be July 28. Meanwhile, the joint committee on health and safety is recommending an acclimation period before camp, given the lack of football activity these guys have had, of at least a week or two (and up to three). The good news is, the new CBA builds in a five-day acclimation period. The bad news is players may need more than that under these unique circumstances. So, the league has floated the idea of an earlier report date closer to the middle of July, to give players a better chance to get their feet underneath them. -- Albert Breer

Beginning training camp in mid-July would give Seattle more than its usual 6 1/2 weeks between the start of preseason practices and the first regular season game.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll told reporters back in April that he believes players need at least six weeks to ready themselves for the physicality of real NFL games.

There is a certain level of competition and stress you need to be under, to get your body to adapt and be ready for the kind of level of play that the league demands. I don't know how that's going to go. I do think it takes you five, six weeks, anyway. And that's coming off weeks and weeks of an entire offseason. I'm hoping it's not going to be, ‘Let's get two weeks of work and then let's start playing NFL games.' I hope it's not like that because that's going to be really challenging on their bodies and it will be almost impossible to figure that you could do it.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported the NFL and NFLPA are discussing the possibility of certain players, including rookies and veterans who changed teams and need physicals, returning to club facilities on a limited basis before June 26. This would aid teams who are getting players back from injury or surgery in the building earlier than the opening of camp so the medical staff can effectively conduct evaluations and players could get back on a treatment regime.

This past week, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee approved professional sports activities in the state, allowing both full team practices and games without spectators. The NFL also gave the green light to coaches to return to practice facilities along with other employees on June 5.

Report: Seahawks could start training camp in mid-July originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest