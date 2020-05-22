Report: Seahawks’ contract talks with Devonta Freeman hit standstill

The Seahawks want to add a veteran running back, and it appears they will add one. The only question is: Which one?

Seattle has shown interest in Carlos Hyde, Devonta Freeman and Marshawn Lynch.

It appeared Freeman was the most likely (and perhaps best) option, and the Seahawks offered a one-year, $4 million deal to Freeman, according to Michael Silver of NFL Media.

But contract talks between the Seahawks and Freeman have “hit a standstill,” Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times reports Friday. That could leave Hyde as a more realistic option.

Of the Seahawks’ six running backs, only Chris Carson, Rashaad Penny and Travis Homer have appeared in a regular-season game.

Seahawks General Manager John Schneider said last month that “it’s going to be really hard” for Penny to be ready for the season as the running back works his way back from a torn ACL.

Carson is rehabbing from a hip injury that prematurely ended his season.

Freeman, 28, has remained on the market since the Falcons released him March 16. He gained only 656 yards on 184 carries last season.

