Report: Seahawks consider major fine for Earl Thomas

The uneasy relationship between the Seattle Seahawks and star safety Earl Thomas has ratcheted up another level, according to a new ESPN report. Thomas sat out the preseason but reported to the Seahawks just before the season began. Both sides have existed in a bit of a stalemate the past couple weeks, but the Seahawks have reportedly made a new move.

The Seahawks are considering a significant fine to Earl Thomas for conduct detrimental for twice missing practice. No final decision made. He's expected to play vs. Cowboys AND the Chiefs have emerged as a possible trade partner if Thomas is dealt this year, per sources. — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) September 23, 2018





“The Seahawks are considering a significant fine to Earl Thomas for conduct detrimental for twice missing practice,” Mortensen tweeted. “No final decision made. He’s expected to play vs. Cowboys AND the Chiefs have emerged as a possible trade partner if Thomas is dealt this year, per sources.”

Mortensen continued in a second tweet: “Thomas’ unhappiness is simple: Seahawks have taken hard-line stance on new deal since Feb. The franchise has prioritized contracts for DE Frank Clark & WR/KR Tyler Lockett (done). Thomas in last season of 4-year $40 million deal, his second contract since he was a 1st rd pick.”

Thomas, a three-time All-Pro, reported to the Seahawks just before the season started, but made it clear he was unhappy with the organization. “I worked my whole life for this….. I’ve never let me teammates, city or fans down as long as I’ve lived and don’t plan on starting this weekend,” he wrote on Instagram. “With that being said, the disrespect has been well noted and will not be forgotten. Father Time may have an undefeated record but best believe I plan on taking him into triple overtime when it comes to my career.”

It’s clear Seattle is moving on from its Legion of Boom days; both Richard Sherman and Michael Bennett are playing elsewhere. Thomas might be the next to go, and the next question is … where?

The Seahawks play the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, a matchup fraught with potential meaning. Dallas reportedly offered Seattle a second-round pick for Thomas in the offseason, and perhaps Seattle had this game in mind when rejecting that offer. But the reported fines might just edge this entire saga closer to a conclusion, and as Mortensen notes, it might just end in Kansas City rather than Dallas.

