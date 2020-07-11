Report: Seahawks CB Quinton Dunbar paid witnesses to change their story

All of a sudden Quinton Dunbar's future in the NFL has become much more uncertain.

Dunbar is currently facing charges for armed robbery from an event on May 13 in Miramar, Fla. The Miramar Police had one witness and four victims sign sworn statements saying that Dunbar, as well as Giants corner DeAndre Baker, led an armed robbery at a party. Those five individuals later recanted their entire story and signed sworn affidavits with Dunbar's attorney Michael Grieco stating that Dunbar had no involvement in the incident.

Now, in a report put out by the New York Daily news, there is evidence that Dunbar and Baker paid off those five people to switch their story. The evidence includes video footage and instagram direct messages.

EXCLUSIVE and BREAKING news: Video evidence, Instagram DMs, testimony in search warrant obtained by @NYDNSports show payoff cover-up for #Giants' DeAndre Baker and #Seahawks' Quinton Dunbar, further implicate NFL players in alleged Fla. armed robbery https://t.co/Xk7qCoGd4a pic.twitter.com/bfIQ529EVj — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) July 10, 2020

Witness Dominic Johnson oversaw the payoff that allegedly took place at Grieco's office on May 15.

Over the last two days, Dunbar hired Michael D. Weinstein as co-council, but NBC Sports Northwest was told that hire wasn't any indication that this was going to trial. On Friday morning, Dunbar was granted permission to travel to Seattle later this month when the Seahawks open training camp on July 28. Everyone is still waiting to find out whether or not the prosecution will take this to trial or drop charges. At one point it seemed like Dunbar was likely to be in the clear. Now it would be shocking if this didn't go to trial.

If there is any truth to the NYDN's report, Dunbar's NFL career will be the least of his worries. A trial, and potentially significant jail time, will feel like a certainty at that point.

Seattle traded a fifth-round pick for Dunbar this offseason as the corner was expected to beat out Tre Flowers to start opposite Shaquill Griffin.

