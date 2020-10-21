Report: Seahawks bring back old friend Mychal Kendricks to the practice squad originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The Seahawks have brought back linebacker Mychal Kendricks, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Kendricks signed with Seattle's practice squad on Wednesday. The veteran linebacker had previously visited the Seahawks for a workout two weeks ago.

The move might not mean anything beyond getting another player in the building with experience in Pete Carroll's defense. Kendricks started 14 games for Seattle in 2019 prior to tearing his ACL. He's now back to full strength and will work towards earning an active roster spot.

Depending on how long Jordyn Brooks (knee) continues to be out, Kendricks could be flexed up on gameday sooner rather than later. There's also a chance that the coaching staff decides they trust Kendricks more than Cody Barton. Getting Kendricks into the lineup would move K.J. Wright back to WILL linebacker with Kendricks playing at SAM.

This will be an interesting practice squad situation to monitor similar to Damon Harrison's current status. Harrison is another player expected to join the active roster sooner rather than later after turning down offers from the Buccaneers and Dolphins over the last two weeks.