Report: Seahawks bring back Carlos Dunlap on two-year, $16.9 million contract

After Seahawks defensive tackle Jarran Reed said in a tweet on Thursday that he and the team will officially part ways, Seattle has re-signed Carlos Dunlap.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter announced Thursday evening that the Seahawks have agreed to a two-year, $16.9 million deal with Dunlap. $8.5 million is guaranteed, according to is agent Drew Rosenhaus.

Free-agent DE Carlos Dunlap is resigning with the Seahawks on a two-year deal, $16.6 million deal that includes $8.5 million guaranteed, per his agent @DrewJRosenhaus. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 26, 2021

Dunlap confirmed the news via a post on Twitter:

Year 12 with the 12’s! -Damn Dunlap the Passion Continues... 😏 — Carlos Dunlap (@Carlos_Dunlap) March 26, 2021

The re-signing was Russell Wilson approved.

This is huge news for the Seahawks who released Dunlap earlier this offseason due to a large cap hit, but ultimately Seattle wanted him back and got the job done.

The Seahawks acquired Dunlap from the Cincinnati Bengals last season in exchange for a seventh-round pick. Before his trade, Seattle had just 12 sacks in seven games, but after Dunlap was added into the lineup, Seattle tallied 34 sacks in nine games.

The 32-year-old recorded five sacks in eight games for Seattle in 2020 after posting just one sack in seven games with the Bengals.

On locker room clean-out day in January, Dunlap made it clear his business in Seattle was unfinished.

"My two goals still are Super Bowl and 100 sacks," Dunlap said. "I have not accomplished either one of them and I haven't won a playoff game. I think we have the pedigree here to do all that next year and I would love to be a part of it."

Now the Seahawks get Dunlap, as well as newly-signed defensive end Kerry Hyder, for less of a 2021 cap hit than Dunlap's original $14 million cap before he was cut. John Schneider works his magic once again.